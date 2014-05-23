Paris Saint-Germain To Win Race For Chelsea Star

PSG to beat Barcelona to Brazil defender by offering £50m.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain look set to sign Chelsea defender David Luiz this summer, according to The Sun.

The 27-year-old is expected to Stamford Bridge this summer, after three and a half years with the Blues.

Barcelona are thought to be keen on the Brazilian centre-back, who has been capped 34 times at senior international level.

However, The Sun claim that PSG have bid £50m for Luiz – a fee that Barca are unlikely to match.

Luiz was due to travel to Brazil today, in preparation for the World Cup, which starts on June 12.

However, he could now divert his route to Paris in order to complete a medical.

PSG, who are backed by Qatari billionaire Nasser Al-Khelaifi, are also said to be keen on Chelsea midfield duo Eden Hazard and Oscar, although no bids have yet been lodged.

Chelsea and PSG met twice on the pitch this season, as they contested a Champions League quarter-final.

PSG won the first-leg 3-1 in France, before Chelsea secured a 2-0 victory in London six days later to progress on away goals.

Luiz played 90 minutes in both games, picking up a yellow card in each.