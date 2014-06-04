Chelsea Are Just A Medical Away From Completing Superstar £32m Signing

Diego Costa is set to undergo a medical at Chelsea…

SEE ALSO: The best managers in world football

Spanish international striker Diego Costa has all but completed a move to Chelsea, and only has to pass a medical before the move is confirmed, reports the Telegraph.

A move may have already been finalised, but Costa’s hamstring injury has delayed proceedings, although the attacker should be fit in time for the World Cup with Spain, despite hobbling out of the Champions League final.

The powerhouse forward shone for Atletico Madrid last term, notching 36 goals in all competitions, firing his side to their first La Liga title since 1996.

Chelsea struggled for fire-power though, finishing third in the Premier League and crashing out of the Champions League in the semis, and Jose Mourinho made the 25-year-old striker his priority summer transfer target as a result.

The two clubs have already settled on a £32m fee, and the transfer could be officially finalised by the end of next week before the World Cup starts in Brazil.

Once Costa’s signing is completed, Chelsea will concentrate on their other targets, which include world-class Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas, Atletico Madrid’s Felipe Luis, and PSG’s Argentine flyer Ezequiel Lavezzi.

Costa prides himself on his immense physicality up top, and his ability to finish cleverly off either foot. On his day, he’s brutal, and is a match for any defender in European football.