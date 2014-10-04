(Image) Ex Chelsea Star Is A Lucky Man! Khalid Boulahrouz’s New Girlfriend Shows Off Rocking Figure In Sexy Selfie

Former Chelsea defender Khalid Boulahrouz recently started dating Yasmin Verheijen, who won Miss Universe Netherlands 2014.

Looking at Yasmin’s latest Instagram upload, it is easy to see why the Dutch stunner won the high-profile beauty pageant.

Click here to see more photos of Holland’s hottest woman.

SEE ALSO:

Top 40 hottest female tennis players in the world 2014.

Find Out Which Teams Celebrities Support: Most Annoying Famous Fans.

Top 60 hottest WAGs in the Premier League 2014, featuring Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea Stunners.

Loading No matter how you feel. Get up. Dress up. Show up and never give up. ???? View on Instagram

SEE MORE:

Sexy Pictures! Newly Single Kelly Brook In All Her Glory After David McIntosh Split.

Hot Gallery Of Andy Murray Girlfriend Kim Sears.

Stunning Gallery! 50 Really Hot Women In Football Shirts: Sexy Babes In Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea & Man United Kit.