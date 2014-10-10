Manchester United Legend Roy Keane Admits He May Never Forgive Sir Alex Ferguson

Keane is furious that his old boss choose to criticise his former players.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has admitted that he may never forgive his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson for the way the Scot criticised him after he left Old Trafford, Goal reports.

Keane bore the brunt of Ferguson’s most brutal criticism in the 72-year-old’s autobiography, with the ex-United manager describing his former captain as a brute in the dressing room during his final years at the Theatre of Dreams.

Speaking while promoting his own autobiography, the 43-year-old rejects the legendary manager’s comments and also admits he will find it very difficult to ever forgive Ferguson for his scathing criticism.

When asked if he would be able to forgive Ferguson’s comments, Keane said: “Not sure, not sure. Football is a small world, you will cross paths with people again. Will I bump into him again at a game or press conference?

“The problem I had, is that when you hope you have known someone for some time, it’s afterwards when people start coming out with all sorts of nonsense. When you think what he made out of it, millions of pounds, statues, and standing. But to criticise people who have earned him success….would I forgive him? I don’t know.”

Keane also spoke about his infamous falling out with Ferguson over an MUTV interview where his criticised several of his team mates and ended up getting sacked from United because of his comments.

Asked why he fell out with Sir Alex, Keane continued: “It is quite hard to explain. You just knew. There was a lot of propaganda from United about this leaked video that shouldn’t have been played. United were quite happy to let that run.

“Sometimes you just know these things. Just the way it was handled. Ferguson has pals in the media, I can spot them a mile off, some of them are here today. I can see them, putting out little snippets, lies.”

