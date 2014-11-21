New Photos Of Ex Mario Balotelli WAG Fanny Neguesha In Hot Modelling Shoot

Mario Balotelli was engaged to hot Belgian model Fanny Neguesha earlier this summer, but the couple broke up following allegations that the Liverpool striker had strayed.

Since the split, Balo’s career has stalled, with the Italian international failing to impress for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Fanny continues to flourish…

A photo posted by Neguesha ???? (@thisisfannyneguesha) on Nov 11, 2014 at 2:58pm PST

