Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Could Move Into Management In ‘Next 18 Months’

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has said that he could move in to management in the next 18 months, reports ITV.

The former defender is currently plying his trade as a pundit and commentator on Sky Sports, and he has developed a good reputation since moving into the media. However, he hasn’t completely shut himself off from coaching, and has also been working as the assistant manager of the England national team.

The 39-year-old has now raised the idea of returning to the game as a manager. It is unknown where he could possibly get a job as of yet, with the managing scene likely to completely change by the time he makes a final decision. It is very unlikely in any situation that he would go straight in to the United hotseat.

His brother Phil has already had a taste of coaching at Old Trafford alongside David Moyes. He left the role soon after the Scot was sacked.

