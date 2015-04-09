(Images) Lewis Hamilton copies Cristiano Ronaldo’s hairstyle

Posted by
(Images) Lewis Hamilton copies Cristiano Ronaldo’s hairstyle

Lewis Hamilton has made an interesting change to his style, ditching his old comparison with Theo Walcott to go for a look much closer to Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo!

SEE ALSO:
Taylor Swift Sean St Ledger video: ex-Leicester City defender laughs cheekily when questioned about romance with hottest pop star on Earth
Cristiano Ronaldo 300 goals: Top ten career goals of active players in Europe, with Man United & Chelsea legends
Sports video app

The 30-year-old preparing for the Shang Hai Grand Prix and has been photographed with his interesting new hairdo, as well as a chunky gold chain around his neck in another major change to his appearance.

Hamilton has also gone for a slight image change with a thin layer of stubble, with the Daily Mail suggesting his possible rebranding could be linked with his recent break up from Nicole Sherzinger.

Lewis Hamilton hair

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton haircut

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top