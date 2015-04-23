Manchester United transfer target enters talks with Man City

Manchester United are facing a summer transfer setback after Valenciennes defender Dayot Upamecano reportedly moved closer to joining bitter rivals Man City.

According to Foot Mercato, the 16-year-old and his club are in advanced talks with the Blues and a deal could be done by the time the transfer window opens.

United are said to have been close to landing the centre-half, only for the deal to be held up after a disagreement between the Red Devils and the Ligue 2 outfit over the final transfer fee.

City have now raced ahead of their neighbours and the Premier League champions hope to secure his signature in a swift manner, in stark contrast to United’s negotiations with Valenciennes.

The move could be a signal that City are finally planning to reduce the average age of their squad, which is the oldest in the English top-flight.

They have failed to blood youngsters in their first-team throughout the last three trophy-laden years and the vast majority of their side is made up by the same players bought by former boss Roberto Mancini between 2010 and 2013.

Current manager Manuel Pellegrini is under pressure after a disappointing campaign, but the club’s cash-rich owners are likely to embark on a recruitment drive for younger talent regardless of who is in the dug-out.