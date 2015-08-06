Strength in depth: Two superb XIs Arsenal can play this season – two top class players for every position!

You won’t believe how impressive Arsenal’s second string looks!

A look at two superb Arsenal XIs Arsene Wenger can play this season, with quality in every position on the pitch – surely this strength in depth makes the Gunners title challengers?

GK: Petr Cech/David Ospina

Unfortunate not to be number one after a fine season last year, David Ospina will now have to make do with a place on the bench, behind the excellent Petr Cech, who is a great signing by Arsenal.

DR: Hector Bellerin/Mathieu Debuchy

Despite joining to be first choice last summer, Mathieu Debuchy is surely now behind Hector Bellerin in the pecking order, but Wenger undoubtedly has two excellent right-backs to choose from this season.

DL: Nacho Monreal/Kieran Gibbs

Two fine left-backs as well, with Nacho Monreal currently ahead of Kieran Gibbs in the pecking order for that position.

