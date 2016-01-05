High-profile Manchester United sponsors heap further woe on van Gaal with style jibe

Adidas chief Herbert Hainer has added his voice to the mounting criticism aimed at Manchester United coach Louis van Gaal.

The chief of the German sportswear brand—who are one of United’s main sponsors—has slammed the Red Devils for playing a miserable style of football, and criticised van Gaal for his negative approach to the game.

“The current playing style is not exactly what we want to see,” Hainer told the media, as reported by The Sun, in comments that are likely to go down like a lead balloon at Old Trafford.

The German chief executive went on to confirm that he was ‘satisfied’ with the club’s shirt sales, but insisted that they were due to the club’s ‘reputation for success’ and their ‘rich history’ rather than their current performances.

While United ended their winless run with a 2-1 triumph over Swansea City last weekend, and while the Dutch coach will have been relieved to have picked up the three points, he will know that he is just one more poor result away from a situation he won’t be able to walk away from.

