Marca claim to know exact date Jose Mourinho will become Man United manager

The reports linking Jose Mourinho to the Manchester United job have been stepped up a few notches this week, and now Spanish publication Marca are claiming that they know the exact date that the Special One will take over from Louis van Gaal.

July 1.

Despite often being tipped to see out his troubles, it’s thought that manager Louis van Gaal won’t see out the full three years of his contract at Old Trafford and will walk away 12 months early.

Having been sacked late last year, Mourinho has sought to keep himself free from taking other roles in order to be free for when United eventually come calling, thus adding fuel to the fire that he is next in line to take the hot seat.

Marca also claim that United would be willing to sack van Gaal in the near future and allow assistant boss Ryan Giggs to take over in the interim until the summer, but Mourinho won’t be installed until the end of the current campaign.

