Barcelona v Celta preview & prediction: Lionel Messi and company seek revenge for crushing defeat

Match: Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Time: 19:30 GMT

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Heading into the 2015-16 season, Barcelona looked unbeatable from head to toe: elite managing, elite defence, elite midfield and an all-time classic trio of forwards. However, the air of invincibility was sucked out in late September when Celta Vigo pulled off one of the most incredible upsets in recent memory, crushing Barcelona at Balaidos in a 4-1 romp – their worst defeat in any competition in years.

Since then, Barcelona have lost just one other match while winning 12 of their last 15 La Liga fixtures and reclaiming the top spot in Spanish football.

Celta, meanwhile, have struggled of late, losing five of their last seven and dropping from fourth to seventh place. Since the start of 2016, the club have given up an average of more than two goals per game while scoring only six of their own.

Needless to say, it will be a much different narrative for the two clubs when they face off in Barcelona – where the reigning La Liga and Champions League winners have not tasted defeat in any competition in 51 weeks.

Getting goals should be no problem for Barcelona considering Celta have conceded the sixth-most goals in the Spanish top flight. Stopping the opponent from scoring may prove even easier considering Nolito and Iago Aspas – who accounted for three of Celta’s four goals in the win earlier this year – have both been ruled out with injuries and suspensions respectively.

For Lionel Messi and company, another easy three points seems ripe for the picking in this one.

Prediction: Barcelona 4 – 0 Celta