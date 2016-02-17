PSG international admits he asked for Barcelona superstar to join him in Ligue 1; forward didn’t say no

Speaking on Tuesday, Thiago Silva has admitted that he asked Neymar to join him at Paris Saint-Germain.

In an interview with Le Parisien ahead of PSG’s Champions League Last 16 first-leg bout against Chelsea on Tuesday, the Brazil skipper has admitted that he has urged the Barcelona superstar to sign for PSG.

“We spoke a bit ahead of the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Zurich,” Silva began. “I said to him: ‘Come, come and play in Paris with me’.

“He laughed a bit, but he didn’t react,” the centre-back continued. “He said: ‘We’ll see, we’ll carry on like that, and at the end of the season, you’ll know what I’m going to do.'”

However, despite the centre-back’s urging, it’s hard to imagine Neymar leaving his position at Barcelona and accepting a move away from Catalonia so early in his career.

Since moving to the Nou Camp from Santos in 2013, the Brazilian forward has enjoyed immense success at Barca and become one third of arguably the most celebrated attacking lines in the world game alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

SEE MORE:

Tottenham & Chelsea transfer target & midfield general ‘happy’ at club

Chelsea superstar linked to Real Madrid move admits he’d find it hard to refuse Euro giants

‘Class of 92? midfield legend completes Manchester United return

He won La Liga last year, and has also lifted the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup in Catalonia.

However, PSG may well have the riches to tempt Neymar to the French capital; they may well need him too, with talismanic hitman Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to the end of his contract at the Parc des Princes this summer.