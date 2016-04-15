Beloved Tottenham star: I’d rather retire than play for Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur fans already love Dele Alli, but he will have a special place in their hearts after this.

The Spurs midfielder told Copa90 during one of their cringeworthy ‘Fifa & Chill’ episodes that he would rather retire than play for arch rivals Arsenal, according to the London Evening Standard.

In an episode that will be available on Tuesday, when asked to choose between playing for Arsenal and retiring, Alli is quoted by the London Evening Standard as telling Copa90: “I’m hanging my boots up”.

Usually these ‘interviews’ are difficult to watch, but Spurs supporters might want to tune in next week to hear first hand Alli’s commitment to Mauricio Pochettino’s Premier League title contenders.

The England international, who turned 20 last Monday, has already established himself as a key player for Tottenham in his first top-flight season, after making the step up from MK Dons in League One.

Alli has scored eight goals and contributed nine assists for the Lilywhites to help them to second in the table, a place and six points ahead of their North London rivals with five games of the season left.

The last player to make the switch from White Hart Lane to Arsenal was Sol Campbell in 2001, and he has never been forgiven by Spurs fans, who will thankfully never have to go through that with Alli.

