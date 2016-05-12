Arsenal eye Mauro Icardi as Danny Welbeck replacement, but he’s not Gunners top target

The news of Danny Welbeck’s ‘good knee’ getting crocked came as a bitter blow to England’s Euro 2016 hopes.

However, it was even more damaging for Arsenal, who must surely now splash out on a striker this summer.

The Mirror suggest they will. According to the newspaper, the Gunners are closing monitering Mauro Icardi, although the Inter Milan man is apparently not their top target.

Arsenal’s first choice is Juventus hitman Alvaro Morata, so say the tabloid.

Either of the Serie A stars would improve Arsenal’s squad.

Icardi has scored 16 goals in 33 league matches this season, while the 23-year-old has also chipped in with four assists.

Morata, also 23, has been less fruitful, with seven goals and six assists from as many matches – albeit 16 fewer starts. However, the former Real Madrid man often plays wider than Icardi.

Arsenal’s need for attacking reinforcements was serious even before Welbeck got injured. Olivier Giroud recently went 15 Premier League games without scoring, while Theo Walcott remains no closer to knowing whether or not he is even a real striker.

