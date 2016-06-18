Man United get transfer boost for top Bundesliga striker

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski is one of the best finishers in football and showed off his world class talent over 40 times this past year. The way things are going though, he could be plying his craft in England next year.

According to the Daily Mail, Lewandowski has become “increasingly keen” on a move to the Premier League if an offer is made. Manchester United have been targeting the 27-year-old striker for months.

Per the source, Lewandowski is still favouring a move to Real Madrid though.

The Polish striker finished his 2015-16 season at Bayern Munich as the leading scorer in Bundesliga with 30 goals – plus another nine in the Champions League.

Lewandowski famously scored five goals in the span of nine minutes in an epic 5-1 win over VfL Wolfsburg this past autumn.

