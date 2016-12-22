Revenge at Liverpool would be too good for Joe Hart to turn down

Joe Hart has earned a lot of respect in the English media for the way he reacted to being unceremoniously booted out of Manchester City by Pep Guardiola with little warning. The keeper made the unusual move to going abroad, and seems to have settled in well at Torino, who are apparently keen to buy him permanently.

But there are rumours linking him with a move back to the Premier League, an idea that must appeal to the England stopper. He will probably feel like he has unfinished business, and may well feel an urge to show Guardiola and the other City coaches what he can really do.

If that’s the case then Liverpool is the ideal destination. You can’t beat the club for history and passion, they have plenty of money to pay for him, they are challenging City at the top of the table and look set to continue doing that for some time, bbut most importantly of all they have two dodgy keepers who make Hart look like Dino Zoff.

As much as we’ve enjoyed seeing Hart try something a little out of the ordinary, we wouldn’t begrudge him a shot at revenge back in the Premier League.