David Moyes reveals Man United were close to signing three Real Madrid superstars as well as illustrious Barca star

David Moyes has revealed just how close Manchester United were to completing an incredible swoop for four world-class players, report the Daily Star.

Moyes’ time at United was a disaster for both parties, and he now finds himself battling relegation for Sunderland while Jose Mourinho sits on the throne at Old Trafford. Thing could have been a lot different, however.

Moyes revealed to the Daily Star that during his time at the club, United were close to signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Cesc Fabregas.

The Scotsman told the Daily Star that he thought Bale was on the verge of moving to United: “When I first went in, my real target was Gareth Bale. I felt all along that Bale was a Manchester United player.”

He was also targeting a sensational move to bring Ronaldo back to his former side: “I remember when I first met Sir Alex he always said there was a chance Ronaldo might come back, so that was the level we were targeting.”

The next target was Chelsea midfielder Fabregas, who at the time was playing for Barcelona. Again, Moyes thought he had got his man: “The other one was Cesc Fabregas, who we thought we would get right up until the last minute.”

Perhaps the closest to joining United, as Moyes revealed to the Daily Star, was Kroos: “Toni Kroos was agreed to come in the summer. I had agreed it with Toni himself and his agent.”

Unfortunately for Moyes and United, none of them joined; it would have been quite something, though. This is how United could be lining up under Jose Mourinho had Moyes secured his targets – and it’s frightening.