Mauricio Pochettino reveals Tottenham’s January transfer plans as new additions possible

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has conceded that he could leave it late in the January transfer window to add new faces to his squad.

As noted by Sky Sports, Spurs spent £70m on new signings this past summer, with the likes of Moussa Sissoko and Vincent Janssen making the switch to White Hart Lane.

It hasn’t quite gone to plan as Pochettino’s side sit in fifth place in the Premier League table after 17 games, and are still 10 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea.

On one hand, the club could have decided that they would move forward with what they have with key players returning to full fitness in recent weeks to give the squad more quality and depth while the summer signings mentioned above haven’t impressed all that much.

However, it sounds as though if the right personnel and deals present themselves, then they could be ready to delve into the January market and strengthen again.

“Maybe on the last day, maybe. It’s like before,” Pochettino said, as per Sky Sports.

“I am happy with the squad. At the same time I recognise it is always very difficult to improve the squad in January.

“If some special situation happens, maybe we need to be open but it will be tough or difficult to improve the squad in that period.”

With Janssen not offering the goalscoring threat that Spurs expected from him and with Sissoko earning criticism from his manager last month, it doesn’t look as though Pochettino has the options that he craves right now.

In turn, given his comments above, it looks though he will keep a close eye on proceedings moving forward and swoop if it suits his requirements.