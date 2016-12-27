Tony Pulis believes league leaders Chelsea will invest in the January transfer window in order to keep their title bid on track

Tony Pulis has revealed that he believes Chelsea will further invest in their squad in the upcoming transfer window, report the Star.

The Blues maintained their six point lead at the summit of the Premier League table by defeating Bournemouth 3-0 on Boxing Day. Antonio Conte’s side have now won 12 consecutive games the league, a new club record. During that period, Chelsea have scored 28 goals and conceded just twice. Thibaut Courtois has also kept ten clean sheets in those 12 games, which is testament to just how good they have been defensively.

Despite their good form, Pulis does not believe that Chelsea will rest on their laurels, but will instead spend in January in order to keep their title bid on track, as the Star report: “I think Chelsea will spend. I don’t think your man will sit back on what he’s got, I think he will invest. So it will be an interesting window for the top four or five clubs.”

Chelsea have just raised considerable funds through the sale of Oscar to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG, it remains to be seen whether Conte will invest that back into his squad or keep it in the piggy bank.