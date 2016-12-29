AC Milan make Chelsea midfield maestro who has provided an assist every 135 minutes this season their top target

AC Milan have made Chelsea midfield maestro Cesc Fabregas their number one target for the summer transfer window, report The Sun.

After swapping the Nou Camp for Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2014, Fabregas became a cornerstone in the Chelsea side. He provided an incredible 19 assists in his first season since returning to the Premier League – but that electric form proved to be short-lived. He struggled throughout last campaign under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink, and his status as a key player in the Chelsea squad appeared to be under threat.

After Antonio Conte took the reigns at the Bridge in the summer, Fabregas has struggled to nail down a starting spot. Nemanja Matic and N’Golo Kante have been near-flawless this campaign as Chelsea have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table.

According to The Sun, AC Milan could offer Fabregas an escape route in the summer transfer window, as the Spaniard sits top of the Serie A giant’s transfer wishlist.

Despite only featuring sporadically, Fabregas has provided an assist every 135 minutes in the Premier League this season. His supreme quality is still evident, and it would undoubtedly be of great benefit for Milan.