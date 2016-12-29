Tottenham transfer news: £30m target could be put up for sale by Premier League rival, midfield ace worth £50m+

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to be alerted by news that Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce could be open to selling Wilfried Zaha.

As reported by The Sun, the recently-appointed Palace boss is said to be furious over the winger’s call-up to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Having now switched allegiance to the Ivory Coast, the 24-year-old is said to be scheduled to travel to a training camp in Abu Dhabi after next Tuesday’s clash with Swansea City after being named in the provisional squad for the tournament.

Given the Eagles are battling hard to avoid the drop this season, it is a major setback for the club and clearly it hasn’t sat well with Allardyce who could now take drastic action.

In turn, it’s added that Tottenham are now considering a £30m bid in the January transfer window and could take full advantage of the growing tension at Selhurst Park to land one of their long-term targets.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports pundit and former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp has insisted that Dele Alli is now worth over £50m, and the club will have to start matching his ambition moving forward.

The England international scored twice in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Southampton, which now makes it 16 goals and 10 assists in 50 Premier League appearances.

“They paid £5m for him. He’s now a £50m-plus player. He scores goals, he makes goals and he’s got that devilment that all good midfielders possess,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“He’s a sensational footballer – Tottenham are extremely lucky to have him. It’s amazing to see how quickly he’s become of the best players around. I think there’s so much more to come from him, too.”

Given that he’s only recently signed a new deal, his future is unlikely to be a major concern for Spurs at this stage. Further, some will argue that Redknapp has gone a little over the top with his assessment as Alli still has plenty to improve on.

Nevertheless, he does look capable of being a major star for the north London outfit for years to come, and it will be interesting to see how he and the club progress together.