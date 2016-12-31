Manchester City transfer news: £30M transfer flop who was sent on loan to Stoke in the summer targeted by Turkish giants

Besiktas are interested in signing Manchester City and Stoke City flop Wilfried Bony in the January transfer window, report Calciomercato.

Wilfried Bony emerged as one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League after his transfer to Swansea in the summer of 2013. On the back of a 37 goal season for Vitesse, Bony took to English football like a fish to water and bagged 25 goals in all competitions in his debut season.

The Ivorian’s good form earned him a big-money move to Manchester City, for a fee, as reported by Calciomercato, in the region of £30 million. However, he didn’t even begin to justify that price-tag at the Etihad and subsequently left on loan to Stoke City.

That hasn’t been a huge success, either, with the 28-year-old scoring just twice in his opening 11 games for the club. It appears as though he could be on his way out after less than four months.

Calciomercato cite AMKSport in claiming that Besiktas are back in the market to sign Bony and are ‘determined’ to secure his signature. It remains to be seen whether a deal would be plausible in the upcoming transfer window. They believe that City may be prepared to cut their losses on him.