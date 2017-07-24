Swansea set to enter talks to resign 28-year-old Man City forward

Swansea City are set to enter talks with Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony after having reportedly agreed the details of a permanent move for the forward with the Citizens, according to WalesOnline.

Despite agreeing a deal with Man City, it may prove a bit more difficult to agree terms with the Ivorian, with the forward’s £130,ooo-a-week wages set to be a stumbling point in the the transfer, as per WalesOnline.

As reported by WalesOnline, Man City are desperate to get the former Vitesse forward off the wage bill, with the player reportedly keen on a return to Wales, as Bony has retained a strong affection with the Swans from his previous spell with the club.

A move for Bony, however, will only come about should Paul Clement’s side lose current first-choice striker Fernando Llorente, report WalesOnline.

Should Bony end up making the move back to Wales and resign for Swansea, the Swans shouldn’t be facing any relegation troubles this season, with a mid-table finish set to be more likely for Paul Clement’s side.