£25m Kelechi Iheanacho part of planned £130m clear-out as Man City look to fund moves for Spurs and Arsenal stars

Manchester City look likely to be one of the Premier League’s busiest clubs in the current transfer window.

According to the Manchester Evening News, City are prepared to spend up to £300m on new players this summer.

The newspaper claims that City will try to part-fund their transfer splurge by raising £130m in player sales.

Enes Unal’s move from the Etihad Stadium to Villarreal has already brought in £12.5m, while City hope to get £25m each for goalkeeper Joe Hart and striker Kelechi Iheanacho, per M.E.N.

Eliaquim Mangala, Samir Nasri and Wilfried Bony could bring in £18m, £10m and £10m respectively, M.E.N add, with Fabien Delph and Nolito both priced up at £15m.

M.E.N report that City, who have already splashed out £78m to sign Bernardo Silva and Ederson, have Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker and Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy in their sights, while fellow Frenchman Kylian Mbappe and Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez are also possible targets as manager Pep Guardiola attempts to bolster his attack.