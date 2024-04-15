Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Milliyet, Trabzonspor will look to sign the 27-year-old striker if they fail to sign Paul Onuachu permanently. Ounuachu has been quite impressive for the Turkish club during his loan spell and they want to retain him next season.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho will be a free agent at the end of the season, when his contract expires with the Foxes. He has not been a key player for Enzo Maresca and the 27-year-old is unlikely to renew his deal with the Championship outfit. Signing him on a free transfer would represent a major bargain for the Turkish outfit, and they should look to get the deal done.

Iheanacho needs to leave Leicester City

The Nigerian international has made just four appearances for the Foxes since the turn of the year and he needs to play more often. Moving to Turkey could be ideal for him, especially if Trabzonspor are prepared to offer him regular game time.

The striker is at the peak of his powers and he will hope to compete at a high level regularly.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if they can return to the top flight at the end of the season.

Getting rid of the former Manchester City player will certainly be on their agenda this summer and his departure will free up the wage bill as well. Leicester City are going through financial pressure right now, and they will need to raise funds after breaching the profit and sustainability rules recently. Apart from Iheanacho, they could look to get rid of other first-team players as well.