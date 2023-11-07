Crystal Palace one of three Premier League clubs in race to sign Leicester City star

Along with West Ham and Brentford, Crystal Palace have reportedly joined the race to sign Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho on a free transfer at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claims the Eagles are heading a three-horse race to sign the Foxes’ soon-to-be free agent.

Iheanacho, 27, has spent the majority of his career at the King Power – signing for the Foxes from Manchester City back in 2017, the Nigerian has featured in well over 200 games for the club.

However, with his contract set to expire next summer and the Championship side showing no signs of reaching an agreement over a renewal, there is a growing expectation that next season could see Iheanacho return to the Premier League, even if his current club do not.

And with Palace, West Ham and Brentford all in the mix to offer the 27-year-old a route out of Leicester, this summer certainly looks to be the time the Foxes’ number 14 moves in search of a new challenge.

