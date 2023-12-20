Unai Emery’s side could make a move for former Manchester City star Kelechi Iheanacho in the coming window.

Aston Villa have shocked everybody with their impressive form this season as they currently sit in third spot, just two points off Arsenal in front.

A main reason for their success is their ruthless attack which was strengthened by the addition of Moussa Diaby last summer.

With Leon Bailey and Diaby rotating out wide, Emery has good options to choose from but lacks this in the striking department.

Although Ollie Watkins has been incredible so far, an injury to the English striker could be detrimental to both their domestic and European ambitions.

A new striker is therefore a priority signing for the former Arsenal manager with Leicester City’s Iheanacho emerging as a top target according to Football Insider.

The Nigerian forward’s contract at the King Power Stadium runs out next year and could move for a bargain deal if the Championship club agree to let him go.

Leicester City are currently three points clear at the top of the league and will have ambitions of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League