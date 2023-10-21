Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho, who has been in fine form recently with five goals and two assists in 13 appearances this season, is drawing interest from several clubs, including Inter Milan.

His contract with Leicester expires next summer, making him a potential transfer target.

Pundit Carlton Palmer suggests that Leicester is likely to demand at least £15 million for Iheanacho in the January transfer window.

Speaking in an interview with the Football League World, he stated (via The Real EFL):

“Inter Milan are the latest club to be running the rule over Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Leicester sit top of the Championship, and Iheanacho has scored three goals in his last three games.” “Leicester have a decision to make over the Nigerian international, he’s still earning Premier League wages, and his contract is up in the summer.” “It won’t be what they could have got had he gone this summer, but I think Leicester will be looking for £15 million plus, or they may take a view to keep him until the end of the season and get promoted and see where they are then.”

His contract expires next summer which is why Leicester may be open to cashing in on him in January.

He was the subject of several transfer enquiries during the summer transfer window but ultimately remained with the Championship side following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Whether he leaves in January or stays with the club and helps them regain promotion to the Premier League remains to be seen.