(Video) Mike Dean trends worldwide as he whips out his red card for this, 15 mins into West Ham v Man Utd

If Mike Dean made a New Year’s resolution it probably wasn’t to keep a lower profile on the pitch.

Just 15 minutes into his first fixture in 2017, the 48-year-old Man in Black went to his beloved pocket and whipped out his trusty red card, for this challenge by Sofiane Feghouli on Phil Jones.

Even RedMancunian, which I’m sure you can guess are big Man United fans, thought Dean had got it wrong.

And that opinion was shared by many of the 38,400 people (and rising) who namedchecked Mike Dean on Twitter, making him a worldwide trend.

Mike Dean worldwide Twitter trend

