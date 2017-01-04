(Video) Dele Alli heads Tottenham into the lead with expert finish that puts Chelsea’s record-breaking hopes at risk

Tottenham have taken the lead against Chelsea through Dele Alli.

Antonio Conte’s side are bidding for a 14th consecutive Premier League victory tonight, a tally that would be a new record. Their efforts of breaking Arsenal’s ten-year-old record have taken a major blow, however, after Alli headed Tottenham into the lead.

Alli has been in fine form in recent weeks, and has continued that this evening with what may prove to be a crucial goal. What a header this is.