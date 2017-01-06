Chelsea loanee reveals Tottenham ace is inspiring him as he bides time to impress Conte

Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham has revealed that he takes motivation from the likes of Dele Alli and Marcus Rashford to maintain his belief he will have a similar impact at the top level.

The 19-year-old is currently out on loan at Bristol City, and it has undoubtedly been a productive spell for him as he has bagged 14 goals in 25 Championship games.

Combined with his EFL Cup tally, he has 17 in 29 in all competitions, as he continues to make an impression and suggest that he has a bright future.

Whether it’s enough to grab the attention of Antonio Conte and force the Italian tactician to give him a chance next season remains to be seen, as it will be crucial for him sustain his good form and prove that it isn’t just a short-term goal glut.

However, Abraham is remaining positive and has picked out Alli and Rashford in particular as players to look up to as they continue to shine for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United respectively.

“It motivates me a lot really,” he told EA Sports. “To see what they’re doing makes me want to do the same.

“It makes you think that if other people can do it then maybe you can do the same. Everyone has their time and hopefully mine will come soon.”

With Diego Costa establishing himself as the first-choice striker at Stamford Bridge this season, it has led to frustration for summer signing Michy Batshuayi due to a lack of opportunities.

Given Abraham would probably be below him in the pecking order were he still at Chelsea, he’ll be keen to see out the season with Bristol City and then consider his options in the summer.

Rather than sit on the bench for Chelsea, he’ll surely want to play every week, but ultimately the goal will be to force his way into Conte’s plans and avoid being lost in the loan system circus at the club.