Bayern Munich star who has scored 214 times since 2011 offered a world-record £673k-a-week to move to Chinese side

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been offered more than £35 million-a-year to join the Chinese Super League, according to The Sun.

Lewandowski is widely regarded as one of the most complete, and most prolific, strikers in world football. He has played 324 times since 2011 for club and country, finding the back of the net on a ridiculous 214 occasions. The consistency in his goal scoring and the quality of the goals he has scored leave him in a bracket of his own in the Bundesliga.

It comes as no surprise that he is reportedly the latest big-name to be targeted by the astronomical wealth in the Chinese Super League.

The Sun quote Lewandowski’s agent, who reveals that he was offered a world-record salary to move to the far east: “The name of the club was not mentioned, but if ‘Lewi’ had decided to go to China his salary would have been significantly more than £35m, which means to say he would earn more than Carlos Tevez.”

A £35 million-a-year salary works out at as much as £673,000-a-week, which is utterly preposterous – even for a player of Lewandowski’s quality.

It looks as though the Polish international has no interest in leaving Bayern, where he is well on his way to winning his fifth Bundesliga title in seven years.