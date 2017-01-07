Liverpool outcast subject of seven-team transfer battle as Premier League rivals enter race

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho will be looking to escape from Anfield this month, and he won’t be short of options with seven clubs interested in him.

The 26-year-old has yet to play a single minute of football with the senior side this season, after a series of disciplinary issues have led to Jurgen Klopp freezing him out of his plans.

With Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan and even Lucas Leiva above him in the pecking order for a centre-half spot, the future looks pretty bleak for the French international.

In turn, he’ll want to leave in January in order to secure regular first-team football elsewhere, and The Daily Star, via L’Equipe, report that he’ll have to choose carefully with seven options on the table.

Southampton are the latest club to join the race as Claude Puel looks to identify a replacement for Jose Fonte after he requested a transfer away from the Saints this week.

However, if they harbour ambitions of signing Sakho, they will have to fend off Galatasaray, AC Milan, Inter, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United as they have all been linked with making a move for the former Paris Saint-Germain captain, as per the report.

One thing that is certain is that Sakho doesn’t have a future on Merseyside, and so ultimately it comes down to which club he believes is the best fit for him and his family.

It remains to be seen whether or not he prioritises staying in the Premier League, but if he does, then Southampton will surely feel confident about their chances of beating their domestic rivals to his signature.