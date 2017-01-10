Chelsea line up a surprise triple-raid on fellow Premier League clubs including striker who has played 24 times for Spain

Chelsea could be set to spice up the January window by making moves for several players from fellow Premier League clubs, according to Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague.

Antonio Conte’s men are five points clear at the top of the table despite a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last time out. The Blues won 13 consecutive league games, scoring 33 and conceding just four prior to the Spurs fixture, but Conte does not appear to be fully content with his squad.

This is been WORKED ON, not CONFIRMED!!!! Batshuayi to West Ham, Antonio could move to CFC. Llorente too + Ulloa 2 replace him #letssee — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 10, 2017

As per Guillem Balague, Chelsea could make a move for West Ham winger Michail Antonio, with Michy Batshuayi going the other direction on loan. Antonio would give Conte further options on the wing and at wing-back, it would also give Batshuayi the opportunity to play first-team football in order to continue with his development.

Balague believes that Chelsea are lining up Swansea’s Fernando Llorente and Leicester’s Leonardo Ulloa to replace Batshuayi as back-up for Diego Costa.

The Chelsea faithful may have a right to think that they should be targeting a higher calibre of players if they want to win the title come the season’s end.