Liverpool outcast to make a decision on his future in the coming days as Premier League counterparts show interest in his signature

Liverpool outcast Mamdou Sakho will make a decision on his future in the coming week, according to the Daily Mail.

Sakho emerged as a key figure in Liverpool’s back-line under the stewardship of Brendan Rodgers, but a frosty relationship with Jurgen Klopp has seen his route to the starting side be blocked in it’s entirety.

It appears as though he will subsequently be looking for an exit route this month, and as per the Daily Mail, there is no shortage of interest. The tabloid believe that Southampton, Galatasary and Sevilla are all keen on securing his services, and the Frenchman will make a definitive decision on his future in the coming week.

Southampton in particular could find themselves in need of a new centre-back soon, after captain Jose Fonte handed in a transfer request. Sakho is undoubtedly talented and is available to move this month.

If the Daily Mail are to be believed, we will likely have more news on the situation in the coming days.