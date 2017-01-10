Middlesbrough to lock horns with Liverpool over PSG winger who has scored just twice in 14 appearances since summer transfer

Middlesbrough are set to rival Liverpool for the signature of PSG winger Jese Rodriguez, according to The Sun.

Jese was viewed as one of Real Madrid’s most exciting youngsters during his time at the Bernabeu, but their sheer depth of attacking talent saw his route into the starting eleven firmly blocked.

He subsequently moved to Ligue 1 champions PSG, but not all has gone to plan in Paris. He has found the back of the net on just two occasions in his opening 14 appearances, and it appears as though he could be on the move – despite only joining in the summer.

According to The Sun, Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is interested in adding Jese to his attacking ranks this month. He will rival Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool for the Spainard’s signature, with Las Palmas also said to be interested.

The speculation around Jese’s future appears to be growing by the day. One way or another, it appears that it will be resolved this month.