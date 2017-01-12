Furious Manchester United fans react to Marouane Fellaini’s new contract

It’s fair to say that Manchester United fans aren’t impressed with the news that midfielder Marouane Fellaini will extend his stay at Old Trafford for another year.

As reported by BBC Sport, the club have triggered a clause in his current contract to extend for a further year, with Jose Mourinho giving the green light to the deal.

It’s been a mixed season for the Belgian international, as he started the campaign off well as he looked like a decent option for Mourinho in a defensive midfield position, but gradually he lost his way.

A mistake in a short cameo appearance at Everton infuriated supporters, but he has since won back the trust of his manager as they shared an embrace at Old Trafford after he scored in the EFL Cup win over Hull City earlier this week.

With a new deal now agreed, it hasn’t led to the most positive of responses from United supporters who would much rather have seen the club move in a different direction rather than keep the former Everton midfield destroyer.

Meanwhile, Morgan Schneiderlin is set for Everton while Bastian Schweinsteiger continues to play a back-up role. It’s unlikely that Mourinho will move for a midfielder in January, and so Fellaini now appears to have a big opportunity to play an important role for the Red Devils between now and the end of the season.

Just imagine a world where #LVG was still in charge of #MUFC — and the only business they did in Jan was to extend Fellaini's contract. — Gary Burns (@GTBurns) January 12, 2017

Nothing makes sense anymore…why would you extend #Fellaini contract while selling a better and younger DM in #Schneiderlin?! #MUFC #EPL — Gautam Mahtani (@GDMahtani) January 12, 2017

My club is not yet serious, extending Fellaini's contract shows it. — X (@Ch1buzo) January 12, 2017

So all it took for Marouane Fellaini to get a contract extension was to score an irrelevant goal against fishers from Hull. — X (@Ch1buzo) January 12, 2017

Fellaini extends his contract at United. Unbelievable. Atrocious decision — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) January 11, 2017

Fellaini given 12 months contract whereas Schneiderlin was sold, I do not agree with Mourinho on this one. — Grand Master Timothy (@GeneralAdedotun) January 12, 2017