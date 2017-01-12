(Video): Daniel Sturridge receives lengthy note in Liverpool cup loss

Liverpool’s semi final first leg defeat against Southampton last night was made worse by confusion involving Danny Sturridge.

With the Reds 1-0 down, the England striker was given a note by his manager Jurgen Klopp, unfolding it and trying to read it while running up and down chasing the ball.

It added an element of farce to a Liverpool performance that was already distinctly average.

The crowning moment came when the forward tried to pass it on to Adam Lallana, who simply ran away so he didn’t have to take responsibility for its contents.