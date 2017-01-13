Arsenal transfer news: Wenger hits out at “fake news” and Payet attitude, confirms misfit to leave next week and provides Ozil update

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger spoke to the media at his press conference on Friday and provided updates on various rumours floating around this month.

The focus for the French tactician will be on this weekend’s clash with Swansea City in the Premier League as the Gunners look to keep up the pace in the Premier League title race.

However, it is the January transfer window and naturally there were many questions regarding rumours of players leaving and arriving at the Emirates.

As noted by ESPN FC correspondent Mattias Karen on Twitter in the tweets below, Wenger discussed Mesut Ozil’s contract situation and confirmed that the German international is waiting to see what happens with regards to his future as manager beyond this season.

Wenger’s contract expires this summer and there has been no suggestion an extension is close, but he was keen to add that he didn’t believe that was the only factor in Ozil’s decision.

Meanwhile, the 67-year-old confirmed that Carl Jenkinson is set to complete his move to Crystal Palace in the next few days, having failed to impress this season.

Asked to fill in for the injured Hector Bellerin last month, Jenkinson was jeered by his own supporters after a series of poor displays and in turn it has seemingly contributed to the decision to sell him as he now looks forward to a reunion with Sam Allardyce after their spell together at West Ham United.

Elsewhere, Wenger addressed speculation linking Arsenal with a move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, and described it as “fake news” as it can now be safely ruled out that the club are willing to spend £56m on the Italian international, as per Sky Sports.

Wenger also gave his opinion on Dimitri Payet wanting to leave West Ham, and he clearly isn’t impressed with him as seen below as he questioned his mentality as the “vibes you get from outside are not positive”.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic confirmed the news in his own press conference on Thursday, but insisted that Payet would not be sold as the club want to keep their best players and he’ll hope that he can convince the Frenchman to remain committed and do his part until the end of the season at least.

