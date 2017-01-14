(Video) Gorgeous Dele Alli assist helps Harry Kane seal hat-trick in Tottenham win

Harry Kane bagged a hat-trick in Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

The Baggies arrived in north London with a habit of frustrating the top sides, but Spurs had no such problems as they stormed to a straight-forward win.

Kane was the star of the show as he walked away with the match-ball at full-time after helping himself to a hat-trick, with this effort after a wonderful Dele Alli assist the pick of the bunch.

The win moves Spurs to within four points of Premier League leaders Chelsea ahead of their clash with Leicester City on Saturday evening and keeps their impressive recent run going as they continue to prove themselves capable of making a run for the title.

With Kane firing the goals in and Alli providing the assists, they look a fearsome side although there was one setback as Jan Vertonghen was forced off with an injury in the second half.