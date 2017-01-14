(Video) Harry Kane goal: Tottenham striker bags stunning PL record after breaking deadlock against West Brom

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane took just 12 minutes to find the back of the net in Saturday’s clash with West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side started the day just seven points adrift of league leaders Chelsea, and as they continue to rattle off victories, Kane will be instrumental in keeping their run going.

The goal made it 60 Premier League goals in just 99 games for the England international as he continues to fire in the goals to push Spurs into the hunt for the Premier League title.

GOAL! Harry Kane fires Spurs ahead!! 1-0 https://t.co/rnuOqvGOYI — The Spurs Web ?? (@thespursweb) January 14, 2017

The Baggies have frustrated some of the top teams in the Premier League in recent weeks, with Tony Pulis setting up his side to stay compact at the back and try and hit sides on the break.

However, it was the perfect start for Spurs as it avoided a similar situation from arising with Mauricio Pochettino’s side not having to force it and risk an upset.