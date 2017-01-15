(Video) Everton in dreamland as Ademola Lookman inflicts Pep Guardiola’s heaviest ever league defeat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and his players had a day to forget on Sunday as they suffered a crushing 4-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas and Tom Davies looked to have done the damage, but there was still time for one more goal as Ademola Lookman scored his first goal for the club.

John Stones was guilty of making a mistake in the build-up as he endured a nightmare return to Merseyside, as the ball eventually found Lookman and he made no mistake as he drilled his effort into the back of the net.

Full time: everton 4-0 manchester city ademola lookman goal (please follow us?) pic.twitter.com/JPBceMcleC — Live Sport Games (@onlinegameslive) January 15, 2017

Ronald Koeman will be delighted with his team after a stellar performance, while Guardiola will undoubtedly be left furious as City capitulated and showed their vulnerabilities again as they fall behind their Premier League title rivals.

Having secured a dominant 5-0 win over West Ham United in the FA Cup last time out, this was not the return to league action that the Spaniard would have been hoping for as his post-match interview is sure to be entertaining to say the least.