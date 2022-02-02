Leicester City yet to hold transfer talks over winger deal

Leicester City have not yet been in touch about a potential permanent transfer deal for RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman.

The 24-year-old has had a decent spell on loan at the King Power Stadium, and one imagines the Foxes could be considering signing him permanently in the near future.

However, Leipzig, who have been keeping an eye on Lookman’s progress, say they haven’t heard anything from Leicester so far.

Christopher Vivell, who as technical director oversees Leipzig’s transfer policy and philosophy, told Sky Sports in Germany: “We see that he [Lookman] plays again and again, he has good performances. But there is no contact with the loan club.”

Lookman has five goals and three assists so far for Leicester this season, and he seems a good fit for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The LCFC manager has made it clear how pleased he is to be working with him, recently saying: “He’s a player I’ve loved working with and he’s improving and developing all of the time. I can see the improvement in his personality.

“He has everything, he’s quick, he’s two-footed, he presses the game well, he’s a great dribbler, he’s scoring, he’s creating goals.

“He’s shown he can play anywhere across the frontline, he’s played off the right side, he’s played off the left, he played in a central role.

“He’s just a fantastic football player who still has so much development to make. I’ve been delighted with his contribution. And moving into the second half of the season, that [a permanent deal] will be something we will sit down and look at.”