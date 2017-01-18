Man United almost certain to sell England international, ready to break world transfer record again

Manchester United are reportedly gearing up for another serious summer of transfer actively.

According to The Independent, left-back Luke Shaw is almost certain to be sold before the start of next season, with manager Jose Mourinho frustrated at the 21-year-old England international’s lack of development.

Shaw – a 2014 signing from Southampton – only started five Premier League games last season due to injury and fitness issues, and has been restricted to six starts this term.

The same newspaper also claim that the Red Devils are increasingly confident of signing Atletico Madrid goal machine Antoine Griezmann in what could be another world-record deal.

United paid Juventus the biggest transfer fee in football history to bring former academy midfielder Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford in August, but recruiting Griezmann could involve that famous figure of £89m being eclipsed, say The Independent.

However, The Independent also report that Griezmann’s Atletico contract currently includes a €100m buy-out clause – worth £86.37m based on current exchange rates.

Whatever the price, Griezmann would be an excellent addition.

The 25-year-old, who scored six goals for France at Euro 2016, has hit the net 49 times in La Liga in the last two and a half seasons.