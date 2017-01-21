Liverpool confirmed line up vs Swansea City: Two key changes in starting line-up with Matip on bench

Liverpool will look to get back on track on Saturday when they host struggling Swansea City at Anfield hoping to secure all three points.

Jurgen Klopp’s side finally registered their first win of 2017 in midweek in the FA Cup third-round replay against Plymouth Argyle, but they will be desperate for a victory this weekend after being held in their last two Premier League outings.

Those slip-ups have resulted in them falling seven points off the pace at the top of the table and into third spot, but they will undoubtedly be confident of their chances against the side bottom of the standings.

Paul Clement has a major job on his hands over the next few months to protect Swansea’s top-flight status, and while they are far from cut adrift as of yet, they will surely be looking at this game as a bonus if they are able to come away with anything.

Having conceded 49 goals in 21 games, it’s no secret where their biggest problem lies. And although the hosts will be without Sadio Mane who remains on international duty, they have plenty of firepower to cause them troubles.

Joel Matip has seen his issues resolved and will be available for selection moving forward, but the defender won’t start against Swansea with Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan given the nod as he has to settle for a place on the bench alongside Daniel Sturridge.

The major boost for Klopp is that Philippe Coutinho is back in the starting line-up in the Premier League after completing his recovery from a bad ankle injury, and he’s joined by Nathaniel Clyne who suffered his own setback as the home side look a decent bet to prevail in this one.