(Video) Alexis Sanchez scores a cheeky Panenka penalty in injury time to win the game for Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez secured Arsenal all three points against Burnley today with a stoppage time penalty.
The Chilean now leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot after bagging his 15th goal of the season. It was a goal that moved Arsenal up to second place in the Premier League table, just five points behind leaders Chelsea.
At such a late stage in the game, Sanchez managed to keep a cool head and found the back of the net in style.
ALEXIS SANCHEZ PANEKA FOR THE WINNER ???pic.twitter.com/Ky3l5e5RmL
— Bagheera (@BagheeraLoui) January 22, 2017
