Antonio Conte keen on Chelsea-Real Madrid swap deal while high-profile PL goalkeeper on radar

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could reportedly be ready to make big changes as it’s claimed that a swap deal with Real Madrid might be in the offing.

The Blues sit top of the Premier League table after 22 games, and while they are now the favourites to win the title, they are highly unlikely to surrender a spot in the top four.

In turn, with Champions League football likely to return to Stamford Bridge next season, Conte will need to strengthen his squad and according to The Sun, he has ambitious plans to shake things up.

It’s claimed that he would be willing to allow Thibaut Courtois to join Real Madrid with the Spanish giants long-time admirers of his shot-stopper, if it meant that he could land his own long-time transfer target, Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard has struggled for regular football this season, despite bagging nine goals in 26 appearances, and in turn it has led to struggles overall with suggestions that he could be on his way out again, a year after the club re-signed him from Juventus.

With a long-standing desire to sign Courtois, as noted by The Sun, Real could be willing to negotiate a swap deal to sign the Belgian who wishes to return to the Spanish capital after his previous successful spell with Atletico Madrid.

Given his form this season, it would be a major loss for Chelsea to lose their first choice between the posts. However, the report adds that Conte has a solution for that as it’s claimed that his players have urged him to sign Joe Hart this summer.

Snubbed by Pep Guardiola after his arrival at Manchester City last summer, Hart has been on loan at Torino this season and has proven to be a smart addition for the Granata.

While he will report back to City at the end of the season, he may well find himself in London as part of this reported transfer merry-go-round with the report also raising question marks over Diego Costa’s future in west London and if Morata would be seen as a replacement for him.