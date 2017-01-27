Man United vs Wigan match preview: Jose Mourinho handed defensive boost as two of his back-four return to the squad

Man United host Wigan Athletic on Sunday as Jose Mourinho’s side look to progress to the next round in the FA Cup.

Mourinho’s men reached the final of the EFL Cup midweek after defeating Hull City 3-2 on aggregate. They now turn their attention to another domestic competition, with The Special One in search of silverware in his first season at Old Trafford.

The BBC have summarised all the latest team news for both sides. They believe that Sergio Romero will replace David De Gea in goal for United, as Mourinho looks to give the Argentine some first-team minutes.

They also believe that Luke Shaw could return to the side having missed 12 games with a groin injury. Eric Bailly is also back and available after serving Ivory Coast on international duty in the African Cup of Nations.

For Wigan, both David Perkins and Alex Gibley are both unlikely to feature as they continue to recover from respective injuries.