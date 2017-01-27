(Video) Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho takes aim at Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger with cheeky post-match dig

Jose Mourinho took a cheeky dig at managerial rival Arsene Wenger in his post-match interview this evening.

Manchester United progressed to the final of the EFL Cup after defeating Hull City 3-2 on aggregate, but Mourinho appeared to be in a frosty mood after the game.

The Special One spoke about how he behaved himself in the dugout during tonight’s game. This comes just days after Wenger was charged by the FA for his misconduct at the weekend, during which he pushed a match official.

Mourinho certainly holds a grudge.